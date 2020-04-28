(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is getting creative in its plans to honor graduating high school seniors.
Preliminary plans have been set for a virtual Shenandoah High School graduation ceremony. KMA is partnering with the school district to videotape the high school's 72 seniors walking across the stage to receive their diplomas. Each individual ceremony will be edited into one large video to be released around the scheduled graduation date next month. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the high school wanted to recognize its graduates--despite the large crowd restrictions in place due to coronavirus.
"We are really disappointed that we can't have a traditional graduation ceremony this spring," said Nelson. "It's just not something we're able to do with the social distancing laws that are in place. But, we are able to get creative, and we probably have borrowed this from a couple of districts that are doing something similar that we have found. But, we're creating a virtual graduation, where individual family units will be able to walk across the stage, and receive their diploma."
Nelson says the virtual graduation will include all the trimmings.
"We are looking at including all of the traditional elements of graduation," she said, "including student speeches, and music, and different kinds of things that are traditionally included will all be part of this video."
Plans call for video recording seniors at the high school between May 11th and 15th, and for the video to be released on May 31st. Nelson knows that the video won't replace the traditional pomp and circumstances.
"We know that it doesn't replace the experience of the crowd and the excitement," said Nelson, "the excitement as you see all of your community watching you graduate. We can't replace that right now--which is disappointing. But, we wanted to do something very special. It can be a gift to the students, and to the community. And, perhaps people that can't travel out of state right now because of the restrictions they're facing can still watch their special person."
In a videoconference late last week, Nelson says some parents asked the high school to consider holding a live graduation ceremony later in the summer.
"We understand their mixed reaction to the video," she said, "because everyone wants that traditional experience. But, we all understand we're in a difficult time right now, and we can't do everything we'd like to do. Bu, we did agree, and I think it's going to be fantastic that we'll be able to offer a traditional ceremony later in the summer if the restrictions are lifted. I think everyone understands that there are some guidelines that might be put in place. But, we're going to do everything we can to have that more traditional experience on July 19th."
Nelson says an email with further instructions will be sent out to high school seniors and their parents sometime this week. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.