(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah residence was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.
Shenandoah Fire Chief Ron Weston tells KMA News crews were dispatched to a fire at 1202 South Center Street just before 3:30 a.m. following a call from a passerby. Upon arrival, crews battled smoke and flames coming from a front window of the house.
Crews were on scene for approximately two hours and no injuries were reported. The house suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage and is considered uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined and is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office. Essex Fire assisted at the scene.