(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah High School Mock Trial Team competed recently at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
Team Coach Kyan Kirkholm submitted the following results.
The 2020 Shenandoah High School Mock Trial team consists of 10 students and is taught by Mr. Kirkholm. This year's case was an art theft cold case which involved six paintings that were stolen from an art museum and were missing for 20 years. The defendant in the case was Taylor Gates versus State of Iowa and he / she was charged with theft in the first degree. The students involved are Riley Hunter(lawyer for prosecution and defense), Nichole Gilbert(lawyer for defense and Witness Claudia Hendricks for prosecution), Natalie Gilbert(lawyer for prosecution and witness Sal Amore for defense) Devin Morelock(lawyer for prosecution and witness Taylor Gates for defense) Ethan Voshell (lawyer for defense and witness Lou Howe for prosecution), Jessica Sun(lawyer for prosecution), Mia Parker(defense witness Riley Chase), Kaylee Crawley(lawyer for prosecution), and Zayddi Ladish(timer). The team competed in Mason City at the North Iowa Area Community College. There were 18 teams present at the competition. In the competition they lost the first trial and won the second trial and placed sixth overall. Preparing for the case they were assisted by lawyers Bri Sorensen and Nick Lancina.