(Shenandoah) -- Five classrooms in the Shenandoah School District are the beneficiaries of the latest round of minigrants from the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation.
As part of American Education Week, SIEF handed out the grants at a special ceremony Wednesday at the Elks Lodge after presentations from past grant recipients. SIEF Secretary Star Ann Kloberdanz says the minigrants -- which are in their third year -- help teachers with small additions to their repertoire.
"It is so rewarding to us on the committee that get the minigrant application, and we get to review them," said Kloberdanz. "We see what the children in our community and in our schools are learning and how people are thinking about what they can do to make that experience so much better for our students."
Kloberdanz says the amount of technology that's been made available through the minigrants is amazing.
"I've been retired for a few years, but I didn't think it was all that long," said Kloberdanz. "When I start reading some of these grants and the technology and how they are using this in the classroom, I'm thinking 'what?' The other thing that is great from my standpoint is I can still get into the classrooms and take pictures to see what's happening with these grants."
Among the recipients of this year's minigrants is junior high math teacher Alisa Andrew. Andrew says her minigrant will be used for seventh and eighth grade robotics students and will help purchase new robots.
"It's still coding, but the robots are really, really cool, and the kids love them," said Andrews. "They are nice, big, tall robots. One of the robots is a raptor. It's a snake like a cobra. This cobra actually comes up and it will open its mouth and actually tries to strike. It will go around on the floor. It's really cool to see the excitement of learning."
Middle and High School social studies teacher Nick Stuart was another one of the minigrant winners. Stuart -- along with middle school instructional coach Maria Blake -- will use the grant to purchase software that gauges student engagement during lessons.
"We're trying to analyze new and different ways to get kids to engage throughout the class," said Stuart. "We'll use lecture-style and we'll incorporate some other things. We're trying to find things with virtual reality to make lecture-based learning more accessible to all the kids."
Other winners include third grade teacher Amy Bopp to bring instructors from Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo into the school, preschool teacher Tahrae Bonnes for indoor recess materials and to three high school instructors for student engagement material.