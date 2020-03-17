(Shenandoah) -- While the doors will be closed, Shenandoah's Public Library will continue providing services over the next four weeks.
Earlier this week, the Library Board voted to close the library until at least April 13th, in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and Governor Kim Reynolds regarding the spread of coronavirus. Library Director Carrie Falk tells KMA News the decision was tough, but necessary.
"It has been a difficult decision, because of course, we want to provide as much service as we can for the community, but we also want to follow local, state and federal guidelines and keep everybody safe," said Falk. "In the interest of keeping everyone safe, we are going to be closed until April 13th. Of course, that's subject to change depending on what happens. We are going to go with what the school district chose to do."
In the meantime, Falk says patrons will not have to worry about returning items that are already checked out.
"We have extended all of the checkouts that everybody has," said Falk. "Everything that is checked out currently is not due back until the 13th of April when we reopen. That includes anything that was checked out starting back on the first of March. So, we just retroactively went back a few weeks to catch everybody. We don't know what things are going to be like, and we don't want people thinking that they have to get out when you don't really have to."
Falk says the library was extremely busy in the last few hours leading up to the closure. On Monday, she says the library checked out over 700 items and 510 items on a half-day Tuesday. For context, Falk says the library's previous one-day record was 586 items. While the library doors are closed, Falk says the library will be offering a "Curbside To-Go" option for patrons.
"Anyone can reserve their materials online on our library's website from the catalog, or you can just call ahead and say 'I want a couple of Danielle Steel books and a mystery,'" said Falk. "We will pull you some material. You will have to go with a 'potluck' style and trust what we choose. Hopefully that's a good thing and you will get some new authors that you like. You never know, so be brave."
With children out of school for four weeks, Falk says the service is a good opportunity to continue at-home learning.
"We have downloadable audio books and e-books, we have streaming movies and TV, we've got A-Z world cultures and A-Z USA, so you can learn information about other countries and states," said Falk. "There is Transparent Languages, so you can spend your four weeks learning French, Russian, Japanese or Chinese. There is a lot of things that you can do so that your mind doesn't atrophy while we're out of school."
Falk says the service will be available unless Page County has a confirmed case of COVID-19. Anyone with questions or wishing to check out material can call the library at (712) 246-2315. You can also visit the library's Facebook page or website.