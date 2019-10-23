(Shenandoah) -- The director of Shenandoah's Public Library reports another strong year when it comes to usage at the facility.
Carrie Falk provided her annual report to the Shenandoah City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday. Falk says the importance of the library was demonstrated in a recent phone call she received.
"I have a lady who had moved away about five or six years ago, she called us up at the library and she wanted book recommendations even though she lives in a much larger Iowa community with a lot more options," said Falk. "She called Shenandoah because she trusts us. I think that says a lot about the staff at the library."
Falk says in the past year, the library was able to add in sowing classes, a Polar Express-themed Christmas party for kids, add new AED cabinets in the building, host the entire Art Walk for the first time and present an exhibit on "Curious George" authors H.A. Rey and Margret Rey and their escape from Nazi Germany. Falk says none of the additonal programming would have been possible without a great volunteer base.
"We had help from 123 volunteers in the community, who gave us 1,690 hours," said Falk. "That's 1.5 full-time people's worth of work that we had people assisting us to do all of the extra things that we offer for the community."
Falk says overall usage of the library and its materials was up in the last year.
"We had over 5,300 people at our programs," said Falk. "We saw a 4-percent increase in circulation of materials and a 37-percent increase in digital usage. We did see a 10 percent decrease in number of people through the door, but we are still at over 210 people per day through our door, which is a lot of people in Shenandoah. We are excited to see that."
Following the update, the council and Mayor Dick Hunt expressed their support for the work Falk and other library staff is doing. Councilman Aaron Green told Falk the city is there to help the library when needed.
"Aside from the funding from the city, I would just extend an open-ended invitation that if there is anything else that we can do from the city to help the library out, please let us know," said Green. "The library is still viewed as a very central part of Shenandoah."
In addition to receiving funding from the city and Page County, Falk says the library received memorials from 15 estates in the past year.
