(Shenandoah/Malvern) -- Two area funeral homes are teaming up to offer information on what you can do to pre-plan your funeral.
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah and Loess Hills Funeral Home in Malvern are presenting two informational gatherings Thursday, September 12th. Pat Leece is co-owner and funeral director at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. He says he experienced firsthand the importance of pre-planning with the recent death of a family member.
"Having some plans in place and having the knowledge of what to do when a death occurs is a very good thing," said Leece. "I've never had anybody ever be disappointed that they have made plans ahead of time."
The first presentation takes place in Shenandoah at the funeral home at 405 West Thomas Avenue at 10 a.m. Leece says the 90-minute presentation covers a wide range of topics.
"We'll talk about funeral and cremation options," said Leece. "We'll give on-sight crematory tours if anybody is interested and just talk about funerals and cremation in general."
The second presentation is at the Malvern Community Building at 100 West 5th Street at 6 p.m. Linda Washburn is a pre-planning consultant with Loess Hills Funeral Home. She says preplanning your affairs can be a difficult and daunting task for some people.
"People sometimes don't want to talk about making funeral arrangements, but they have questions," said Washburn. "That's what the purpose of this is: to educate people about what kinds of things they need to have lined up to get their affairs in order, whether it's legal things, funeral preplanning and cremation versus traditional burial. We're going to be there to answer all their questions."
The morning presentation includes refreshments and the evening event will have pizza. Reservations are requested and can be made for either session by calling Leece at (712) 246-2526. Leece and Washburn were recent guests on KMA's Dean and Friends Show.