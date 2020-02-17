(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody on drug charges.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Fremont Street. Officers deployed K9 Argo for an open-air sniff and he alerted to the presence of narcotics.
Officers arrested 24-year-old Caleb Flynn for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Flynn was taken to the Page County Jail on $2,600 bond.