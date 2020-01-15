(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of West Lowell around 11:50 a.m. for a stolen vehicle. Around 30 minutes later, officers located the vehicle in the 300 block of South Elm Street and conducted a traffic stop.
Authorities arrested Matthew Magers on charges of second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked.
He was taken to the Page County Jail on $11,000 bond. The Page County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.