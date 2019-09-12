(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody on multiple charges after he allegedly threatened someone with a handgun outside of the Clarinda Lied Public Library.
According to Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers, officers were sent to the library at 100 East Garfield Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a man being threatened with a handgun. Upon arrival, 20-year-old David Emilio Gomez of Shenandoah was detained. He was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and approximately six ounces of marijuana. Authorities allege Gomez threatened a 20-year-old Clarinda man with whom he had an ongoing dispute with.
Gomez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault, and possession of marijuana. He was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Page County Jail.