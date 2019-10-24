(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces theft and drug charges following his arrest Wednesday.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers executed a search warrant at an apartment at 27 Keith Drive around 8:45 p.m. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 60-year-old Edward Leroy Bailey on charges of fourth-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bailey was taken to the Page County Jail on $3,000 bond. Shenandoah Police say the investigation is still ongoing and further charges are pending.