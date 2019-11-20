(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces multiple charges following his arrest Wednesday.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of North Sycamore around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for a possible domestic situation. Following an investigation, officers arrested 45-year-old Johnny C. Leggett on a charge of providing false information. Leggett was also arrested on a Wisconsin warrant for violation of probation.
He was taken to the Page County Jail on no bond pending extradition to Wisconsin.