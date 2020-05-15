(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Police have arrested a Shenandoah man for the second time within a 12-hour span.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, 42-year-old Larry Lee Hart was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah Medical Center. He was charged with false reporting to public entities, indecent exposure, and interference with official acts.
As previously reported on KMA, Hart was also arrested early Friday morning in the 200 block of North Broad Street for possession of drug paraphernalia, consumption or intoxication in public places, and indecent exposure.
Hart was booked into the Page County Jail on $3,000 bond.