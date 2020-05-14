(Shenandoah) -- One person was arrested following a disturbance in Shenandoah late Wednesday evening.
Shenandoah Police say 60-year-old Jimmy Aaron Turnbull of Shenandoah was arrested for disorderly conduct, interference with official acts, and consumption or intoxication in public places. Turnbull was arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of North Blossom at around 8 p.m. for a fight in progress. Police say one of the individuals involved in the altercation became combative toward the officers as they were trying to de-escalate the situation.
Turnbull is being held in the Page County Jail on $900 bond.