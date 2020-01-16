(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces a felony domestic assault charge.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of West Sheridan Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A woman told authorities she was assaulted in a vehicle between Shenandoah and Essex.
Officers went to the 900 block of 9th Avenue to speak with the suspect and arrested 32-year-old Jacob Peters. Peters is charged with domestic abuse assault by strangulation causing bodily injury -- a class D felony.
He was taken to the Page County Jail pending further court proceedings.