(Council Bluffs) -- Western Iowa authorities are searching for a Shenandoah man who failed to report back to a work release facility in Council Bluffs.
According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, 31-year-old James Dean Archer didn't return to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility as required Thursday morning. Archer -- who is described as a 6-foot-tall, 178 pound white male -- was admitted to the facility in October 2019. He's been convicted of willful injury-causing serious injury, as well as other crimes in Page County.
Anyone with information on Archer's whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.