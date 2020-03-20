(Malvern) -- A Shenandoah man was taken to the hospital following a wreck Wednesday.
According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a wreck around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 330th Street and Oman Avenue, approximately five miles southeast of Malvern. Authorities say 27-year-old Derek Gardner was driving a 2012 Dodge northbound on 330th when he lost control due to loose gravel. The vehicle entered the east ditch, rolled once and came to rest on its wheels.
Gardner was taken by private vehicle to a hospital for treatment. The vehicle is considered a total loss.