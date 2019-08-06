(Maryville) -- A Shenandoah man was sentenced to prison this week in connection to a Nodaway County tampering case.
Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice tells KMA News that 31-year-old Kyle Jacob Campbell was ordered to serve two years in prison by Judge Roger M. Prokes. Campbell was found guilty of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle -- a Class D Felony -- and felony resisting arrest. The charges stemmed from Campbell's arrest by the Maryville Department of Public Safety in May.
Court records indicate Campbell will serve his prison sentence with the Missouri Department of Corrections.