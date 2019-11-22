(Shenandoah) -- Three people are in custody on drug-related charges in Shenandoah.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were sent to the 300 block of Crescent Street around 11 p.m. Thursday following a tip from Fremont County Sheriff's deputies. Following an investigation, officers arrested 44-year-old Michael Montemurno of Crystal, Minnesota on charges of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver -- a Class B Felony. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Additionally, authorities arrested 36-year-old Alicia Kay Pelster and 29-year-old Alisha Nicole Corbin -- both of Shenandoah -- on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment. All three suspects were taken to the Page County Jail. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office assisted Shenandoah Police with the incident.