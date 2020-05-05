(Shenandoah) -- Patrons can once again checkout materials from Shenandoah Public Library using a modified curbside pickup system.
Library Director Carrie Falk says the library has instituted a new curbside pickup procedure from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. To reserve items for pickup, Falk says patrons are asked to contact the library one day ahead of time.
"They can either call with a list of items or they can just say they like Westerns, Historical books or they want cookbooks -- whatever it is -- and we can pull materials for them," said Falk. "They don't have to have specific titles or authors. If they know what they want, they can call us with a list or they can email us with a list. They are also absolutely welcome to reserve items themselves through our online catalog."
Falk says library staff will then schedule a pickup time for your items.
"We're asking people to pick a half-hour time window -- say 10-10:30 or 12:30-1 -- whatever time works better for them," said Falk. "We're scheduling five people during each of those half-hour time windows because we are just trying to limit the amount of people in any one time and help maintain social distancing guidelines."
Library staff will then gather materials for each order and they will be available for pickup on a table outside of the library.
"We're checking the items out to them and putting them in a blue grocery bag," said Falk. "We're putting that person's name on it and their pickup time. We're sitting their materials out on a table out in front of the library right at the bottom of the steps on Elm Street. They can just pull up to the curb, get out, pick out their books with their name on it and then go at that point."
Those wishing to return materials to the library are asked to use the drop box off the alley behind the library. Falk says the library is taking extra steps to ensure returned materials are safe before checking them back out to the public.
"We're checking them in as they come back and then we are putting them on carts with a 72-hour quarantine period, minimum," said Falk. "Thankfully, our system has a quarantine module setup so that it doesn't release them saying the materials are available until we check them back in from quarantine. That means if you see an item that says it's in in the catalog, it is indeed in and is not in the middle of quarantine."
In addition to the curbside pickup, the library is still offering online library card sign up and an entire selection of digital materials available to library cardholders. For more information or to schedule a curbside pickup, call the library at (712) 246-2315 or visit the library's website.