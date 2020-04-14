(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Public Library is now offering temporary online library cards during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library Director Carrie Falk says the cards are being offered to those who did not previously have a library card. The temporary card grants the user access to the library's entire digital collection.
"It provides access to our digital services," said Falk. "That way, people can access downloadable E-books, audio books, streaming movies and TV, they can use our databases like Creative Bug, do some armchair traveling with A-Z world cultures or A-Z U.S.A, or even do some people searching or job searching on A-Z database. There's a lot of different digital resources that are out there for people to use, even though the library is closed to the public at this time."
The temporary cards are open to any Iowa resident. To apply, Falk says all you have to do is visit the library's website: shenandoah.lib.ia.us.
"When they are on that page, on the left-hand side there is a list of links and one of the top ones says 'Catalog/Account,' if they click on that link, that will take them into the library's catalog," said Falk. "In the upper right-hand corner where they would put in their library card number and their password, instead of sign-in there's a button that says sign up. They would click on that button and then just fill the form, so just follow the directions there."
Once the library reopens to the public, Falk says holders of the temporary cards can easily turn them into a permanent card.
"Right now, these are just temporary, digital-only cards," said Falk. "If someone wants to get a permanent library card, all they need to do is come in to the library and they just go through their regular library card sign up process. For adults, we would just need to see something with proof of current address. For kids, we would need to have a parent or a legal guardian's signature."
The library has remained closed since March 17th due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Falk says the due dates for any materials that were checked out before the closure have been extended through the end of the pandemic.
"Materials have been renewed and extended past whatever date we might open -- even though we're not sure what date that is right now," said Falk. "No one needs to worry about bringing any materials that they have at home back to the library yet. However, if they do want to, the book dropoff in the alley is open for them to use."
For more information, visit the library's website.