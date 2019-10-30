(Shenandoah) -- With the first traces of snow falling this week, and mindful of last year's epic winter, Shenandoah officials are already reminding residents of the city's snow removal ordinances.
Earlier this year, the Shenandoah City Council approved an increase in fines assessed to vehicle owners violating snow emergency parking regulations from $25 to $50. Violators not paying parking tickets after 30 days face an additional $20 fee. Failure to pay tickets after that brings in other penalties, such as having the city install boots on tires, or even impounding vehicles. Council members also approved a 28-E agreement with Page County, allowing the county treasurer to collect fees for not paying parking fines at vehicle registration time. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the whole idea is to give the city's snowplows an easier path.
"We need to have an entire side of a block open," said Lyman, "in order to be able to get our plows down those streets, and not have the in-and-out weaving, and having to circle back, and get those same blocks four or five times. If any given block can keep one side open, and let the plows go through, as soon as those plows go through, you can move to the other side that just got plowed, then they'll come back and plow the other side, it's just going to go a lot faster."
Lyman says the changes were based on issues arising from violators last winter.
"Last year, I know we had a lot of snow," he said. "We had a really long winter--it started even earlier than it did this year. But, we had a lot of folks who seemed to be confused about it. So, we went back to the drawing board, and add some clarity there. We had quite a few parking tickets for snow, and we thought that the tickets weren't effective on that. So, we raised the fee to step up the compunction to comply."
Another addition to the city's parking regulations gives City Street Superintendent Todd Foutche discretion on closing streets for snow removal efforts. Motorists face a $250 fine for getting stuck on closed roads. City officials also remind residents of the procedures for declaring a snow emergency in the community.
"The general rule of thumb is if it snowed more than two inches," said Lyman, "or its forecast to snow more than two inches, or if we have an ice storm for some reason, then we will generally be declaring a snow emergency--in which case those guidelines for parking go into effect, to the extent that there's snow on the ground. If we're declaring one ahead of time, and there's no snow on the ground yet, that's a great time to move, and start compliance. But as soon as snow falls, and plows are out, we'll start enforcing that."
Then, there's the odd-even parking regulations: on north-south running streets, residents should park vehicles on the west side of streets on even-numbered days, and on the east side on odd-numbered days. On east-west running streets, vehicles should be parked on the north side on even-numbered days, and the south side on odd-numbered days.
"For all the other streets, you park on the even-numbered side on even-numbered day, and the odd-numbered side on odd-numbered days, because I know we have a lot of streets in this town that don't run directly north or south, or east or west."
A pamphlet outlining the city's snow regulations is available at Shenandoah City Hall, as well as here: