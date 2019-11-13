(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents are getting a boost in weekend fall cleanup operations.
Shenandoah Sanitation has extended its hours the next two Saturdays to allow for leaf and stick disposal. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the additional hours are this and next Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.
"I know the leaves have just not dropped in a lot of places--my house, included," said Lyman. "So, we're trying to recognize that. Now, with daylight savings and the early dark, we recognize that folks need to have a few more extended hours. This is something we do annually. We just haven't been able to get to it until this Saturday."
Lyman says most residents need additional hours to help with clearing leaves and other brush.
"Like most folks, it's hard to get home and get your leaves picked up, and get them to Shenandoah Sanitation by the time they close at 5 o'clock," he said. "A lot of cases, folks work until 5 o'clock. During the week, it's kind of difficult to get there. Then on the weekends, they're only open until noon generally. Recognizing that, we help out and provide additional access, so people can take advantage of it. Then, they're not sitting on the leaves, or having to take them out somewhere in the country, and having them blow out in the back of a truck--which I've seen a few times over the course of years."
Lyman reminds residents that the leaves must be de-bagged once they arrive at Shenandoah Sanitation.
"Only leaves and sticks and brush-type stuff," said Lyman. "They cannot burn any plastic bags, or paper bags, or anything like that. The DNR is very clear on it--they can only be the actual vegetative material--just the leaves and the sticks."
Lyman says the city will decide later whether to extend hours for any additional Saturdays. For more information, contact Shenandoah City Hall at 712-246-4411.