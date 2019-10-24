(Shenandoah) -- On November 5th, voters in the Shenandoah School District will decide on a $14.7 million bond issue for a major expansion and renovation at Shenandoah High School. Today, KMA News begins the first of a series of reports outlining the referendum, and what its passage would mean to the taxpayers. In part one, we examine the three-year process that led to the bond issue proposal.
If approved by a 60% supermajority, the bond issue would provide for construction of a Career Technical Education addition and new gym/fitness center at the high school, as well as repurposing of classes inside the existing building for STEM programming--or Science, Technoloy, Engineering and Math. In a recent interview with KMA News as part of a special program detailing the referendum, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the process toward assembling the bond issue began in 2016, when the district launched a comprehensive facilities study.
"As we went through that process," said Nelson, "we worked with a community group, and contracted DLR to complete the study for us. DLR is an architectural firm out of Lincoln. We started working with them, identifying our needs, from the perspective of what needs to happen with our building, what do we need to do with programs. As that process evolved, we started looking more at the need for pretty extensive renovation work to occur at the high school."
The DLR study pinpointed the need for not only improvements to the high school's infrastructure--including the heating and air conditioning systems, and the electrical system, among others--but also space for CTE and STEM-related courses, and additional court space for practices and competition. Nelson says the study included visits to school districts of different sizes.
"We went to Columbus, Nebraska to see their high school," she said. "It was a phenomenal experience--an incredible building. But, it was much too large for what we were looking at. We went to Maryville, Missouri, to look at their campus and career technical program. We also went to a neighboring district. We went to see what Riverside has done, because they have done a real nice job with their Career Technical Education program. They passed a bond issue a few years back, renovated their whole campus, and turned it into a really beautiful facility."
Nelson says the 15-member facilities committee--consisting of a wide cross section of local residents--helped take a large vision, and narrowed it down to a proposal they felt would be palpable to take to the voters.
"At the point they started working on it," said Nelson, "it was in the high $20 million range--closer to $30 million--and, taking that work, and prioritizing what's a need, what's a want, what's something we could let go of, and having real conversations."
Jesse Van Essen was a facilities committee member, and is a member of the Invest to Grow Success Committee--a group of individuals campaigning for the bond issue's passage. Van Essen says developing the bond issue referendum took a painstaking process.
"We met regularly to discuss the issues we had," said Van Essen. "There were several different blueprints proposed to us. DLR was in each of those meetings, providing information, and coming back to the drawing board every single time with new layouts, new plans. So, we really dove down to the pennies, and sense of every single program, every single line of the plan, and really got it down to a point where we could bring it to the voters, and have a good plan to go forward that would be fiscally responsible, as well."
In our next report, we'll explore what's included in the bond issue, and why. You can hear the special program on the Shenandoah School District's bond issue referendum in its entirety here: