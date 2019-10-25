(Shenandoah) -- On November 5th, voters in the Shenandoah School District will decide on a $14.7 million bond issue for a major expansion and renovation at Shenandoah High School. Today, KMA News continues a series of reports outlining the referendum, and what its passage would mean to the taxpayers. Part two examines the district's plan to turn a half-century-old high school building into a facility training a 21st Century workforce.
"Renovate, repurpose and build" is the general theme of the proposed bond issue. Its center piece is construction of an 18,200 square-foot Career Technical Education addition to the high school, at a cost of $5.9 million. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the CTE addition addresses the statewide trend of programming aimed at addressing employers' needs for a highly-skilled workforce.
"It's a large environment to add programs such as welding, auto, woods and construction, and an ag lab," said Nelson, "that have sufficient space to do the type of work the teachers are wanting to do, and attempting to do. They just don't have adequate space, currently."
Jesse Van Essen is an engineer with Shenandoah's Pella Corporation plant, and a member of the Invest to Grow Success Committee--the grassroots organization spearheading the bond issue campaign. Van Essen says the CTE expansion is necessary in order to ensure the high school's students are prepared for successful careers.
"For us at Pella, it's critical that we have people who understand coming out of high school how to do word working, how to read a tape measure," said Van Essen. "It sounds trivial, but there's a lot of people who don't know how to do those things like read a tape measure, or how to use a table saw. With the nature of our business, we need people who can come out of high school, and work that way for a factory. In addition, we're providing windows to construction workers. If there aren't construction workers to build the homes in the communities that we serve, then we can't be selling as many windows."
Construction of the CTE components necessitates repurposing 14,100 square feet of existing space for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math--or STEM-related curricula--at a cost of $2.9 million. Nelson says the renovations would fill a variety of needs at the high school.
"As that addition is built, and that space is vacated, we'll be able to renovate the current space, and use it for science labs," said Nelson. "We'll be able to add a technology robotics area, and improve the math classrooms that we have, the business classrooms that we have.
"But, the real focus will be on providing science labs that are modern, and current, and relevant to the type of instruction that is required today, versus what it might have been 30 years ago. When you think of how science evolves, and how rapidly our knowledge increases, we really do need to redesign those environments," she added.
Perhaps the referendum's most talked-about feature is construction of a 17,900 square-foot gym and fitness center addition at the high school, totaling $5.9 million. Nelson says the new gym is needed in order to provide more competition and practice space in the district.
"The current gyms that we have," she said, "we have one standard-sized or regulation-sized gym that we currently have. Typically, schools are size, or in our conference, have access to three competition-sized gyms. Those are 84-foot courts. Our current gym at the middle school is a 74-foot court. We use it frequently, because we need to, but it's not adequate-sized for what we need and want to be able to do."
Nelson says the new gym would help alleviate scheduling issues with the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
"As the Hawk 10 is wanting to do more 'mega-nights,'" said Nelson, "and bring in boys and girls games on the same night, and JV and varsity games, and such, we don't have those opportunities to be able to offer those opportunities. So, that creates a little bit of a disadvantage for us when we're trying to schedule with the Hawk 10."
The superintendent says the fitness center component would include cardiovascular equipment--something different from the weight equipment that would remain at the Mustang Gym's old stage area.
"The fitness center will be more cardio-driven," she said, "and more directed toward individual workout-type opportunities. Our other fitness area, or weightlifting area, are more driven to free weights and power lifting. It's a different type of workout--there's not adequate equipment, or space for equipment that we need for the cardio development. So, that's why we've added the section for the fitness area."
In part three on Monday, we'll examine what the bond issue would mean for taxpayers. You can hear a KMA News special program on the Shenandoah school bond issue referendum here: