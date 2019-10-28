(Shenandoah) -- On November 5th, voters in the Shenandoah School District will decide on a $14.7 million bond issue for a major expansion and renovation at Shenandoah High School. Today, KMA News continues a series of reports detailing the upcoming referendum. In part three, we look at the bond issue's impact on taxpayers.
Even before the bond issue was placed on the ballot for the November general election, supporters began circulating information on what it would do to taxes.
According to a financial fact sheet compiled by Piper Jaffray Companies in Des Moines, the bond issue's estimated levy rate to pay is set at $2.70 per thousand dollars valuation. To demonstrate the bond issue's effect on taxes, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson uses the example of a house with an assessed value of $100,000.
"If you consider the average person in the Shenandoah area," said Nelson, "the assessed value of the average home--this isn't my home or anybody else's home--is around $100,000. With that approximate value, that's an annual additional tax of around $91 per year. So, when you break that out, that would be approximately $7.59 a month that someone would have to personally incur to pass the bond issue."
Nelson says the tax impact varies, depending on property values.
"For someone who had an assessed value of $200,000," she said, "that's $190 a year. Again, you have to stop and think, that's money that you're asking from people. That's tax dollars. When you break that down, that's $15.89 per month.
"We've tried to provide the information in a format where people can look up for themselves what the impact is, and consider how it affects their residential property, how it affects their commercial property, and how it affects their ag land," the superintendent added.
One of the biggest questions involves the impact on the Homestead Tax Credit.
"The Homestead Tax Credit is a tax credit funded by the state of Iowa for qualifying homeowners," said Nelson. "It's based on $4,850 of net taxable value. You have to occupy the property, you have to apply for it, and you have to have done by July 1st of the original year that you purchase that home."
Jesse Van Essen is a member of the Invest to Grow Success Committee--the band of supporters campaigning for the bond issue's passage. Van Essen says voters should not be confused by that Homestead Tax Credit figure.
"I think a lot of people are confused by that $4,850 number," said Van Essen, "because they don't see that on their tax bill every year. And really, that $4,850 is deducted off the taxable value of the house, and then that levy is applied to that number. So, you're not going to see that full $4,850. You'll see the levy applied to that $4,850."
The bond issue needs a 60% supermajority in order to pass. You can hear the KMA News special report on the Shenandoah School District's bond issue with a link posted here: