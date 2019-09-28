(Shenandoah) -- A Glenwood man is in custody on multiple charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Shenandoah earlier this week.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the county's K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 59 and Nishna Road in Shenandoah on Wednesday. Deputies made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Robert Matthew Justice of Glenwood. Justice was found to have a barred driving status and was placed under arrest.
A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was seized. Also located was a concealed hatchet between the front seats.
Justice has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying weapons, and driving while barred--habitual violator. He was booked into the Fremont County Jail on $5,000 cash or surety bond.