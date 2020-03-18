(Shenandoah) -- As toilet paper runs in short supply in some areas, wastewater officials in Shenandoah have a warning for the public.
The Shenandoah Wastewater Department is urging people to only flush toilet paper down the toilet. The warning posted by officials says that even if a product says it is flushable, to refrain from putting it down the toilet. This includes diapers, flushable, disposable, cleaning or baby wipes, paper towels, cloth towels, any type of rag, feminine hygiene products or facial tissues.
Anyone with questions can call the Shenandoah Wastewater Department at 712-246-4117.