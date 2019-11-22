(Riverton) -- A Shenandoah woman faces multiple charges in Fremont County following her arrest Thursday.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested 31-year-old Mindy Elizabeth Irvin at a residence in Riverton. Authorities say in October they took a report of a suspect using a storage unit without a rental agreement and damaging other units. Authorities also say Irvin locked a male inside of an adjacent storage unit for approximately four hours against his will.
Irvin was taken to the Fremont County Jail on charges of third-degree burglary, fifth-degree theft and false imprisonment. The sheriff's office says more charges are pending in the case.