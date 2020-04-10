(Maryville) -- A Shenandoah woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident just outside of Maryville Thursday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Debbie Burroughs of Shenandoah was southbound on U.S. Highway 71 near Icon Road around 6:35 a.m. The patrol says a 2019 Ford F-150 on Icon Road -- driven by 28-year-old Nathaneal Parrish of Booneville, Arkansas -- failed to yield at the controlled intersection and was struck by Burroughs' vehicle.
Burroughs was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville for the treatment of minor injuries. Parrish was not hurt. Maryville Public Safety and the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.