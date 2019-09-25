(Shenandoah) -- One of Shenandoah's most famous residents is remembered during the city's annual fall celebration this weekend.
"Blooming Heritage" is the theme of Shenfest 2019 Saturday, featuring a vast array of activities for all ages. As usual, one of the focal points is the annual Shenfest Parade along Sheridan Avenue starting at 2 p.m. Shelly Warner is marketing director of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Speaking on KMA's "Dean and Friends" program earlier this week, Warner says the parade lineup begins two hours earlier.
"They line up on Clarinda Avenue," said Warner, "and they can start lining up at noon. If they want to be announced in the parade, they need to come to our office and fill out a parade card. They can even email it to me, if they want to. That will give the announcer an idea of what to say about their entry."
In honor of Earl May's 100th anniversary celebration, descendants of the late entrepreneur and founder of KMA are this year's parade grand marshals. Warner says several family members are expected to participate in the parade. Participants include family members of the late Betty Jane Shaw--May's granddaughter, fourth generation descendants Gordon Sherman and Melinda Driskell, fifth generation descendants Ali Sherman Cox, Jake Sherman, Cassie Driskell Mullenburg, Maddie Driskell and Carrie Driskell, plus sixth generation representative Michael Cox.
Awards for the marching band contest are presented at the Everly Brother's House next to the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum immediately following the parade. And, the music doesn't stop after the parade, as the band "South Paw" performs at that location at 3:30 p.m. Warner says the group's music fits the time period of Earl May's origin.
"They tour throughout the Midwest, and have recorded many CD's," said Warner. "They'll have the old standbys for bluegrass, such as the mandolin and the banjo, plus many other interesting instruments."
A complete list of Shenfest activities is found here: