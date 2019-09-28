(Shenandoah) -- Overcast, cool, windy conditions didn't stop Shenandoah from holding its traditional fall celebration Saturday afternoon.
Shenandoah Middle School's Marching Band, under the direction of Michael Jones, was among the many attractions of the 2019 Shenfest Parade in downtown Shenandoah.
And, cloudy weather didn't drain the color of the annual parade, which this year, honored one of the city's historic businesses. "Blooming Heritage" was the theme of this year's parade, marking the 100th anniversary of Earl May Nursery and Garden Center. Descendants of the late Earl May--and the late Betty Jane Shaw, May's granddaughter--led the parade as grand marshals. Gordon Sherman is a fourth generation May family member. Sherman tells KMA News being grand marshals is a great tribute to his family, and the company.
"I think it's a great opportunity for the family just to be out, and in the public," said Sherman. "It's been 100 year since Earl May started the company. I think it's just kind of neat to be representing family."
Sherman says Earl May has meant a lot to the community.
"I think Earl May has been a great company that's provided some great jobs for a lot of people over the year," he said. "I know that has technology has come along, the numbers of people have surely shrunk. I think it's just been a community company that's been involved in a lot of different projects over the years. I think it's been neat to just see it up and functioning."
Melinda Driskell is another fourth generation family member. Driskell believes the parade--and the company's centennial--is special for more than one reason.
"For one, Earl May would be extremely proud that his company is still in existence," said Driskell. "He's be very proud that his granddaughter--our mother--ran his company for 31 years, and now, we're at the helm. It's just a huge honor, and we're very, very proud.:"
Driskell believes Earl May--and Shenfest--have been good for the community's economy.
"We employ so many people," she said, "and people come to town for this Shenfest parade, too. It's a great opportunity, and everyone loves it."
Other family members honored as grand marshals included fifth generation members Ali Sherman Cox, Jake Sherman, Cassie Driskell Mullenburg, Maddie Driskell and Carrie Driskell, and sixth generation member Michael Cox.