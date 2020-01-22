(Des Moines) -- Flood recovery efforts continue to be a major focus of KMAland lawmakers, as the 2020 Iowa General Assembly is now more than a week old.
In her Condition of the State Address last week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced an additional $20 million in relief funding for areas impacted by the 2019 Missouri River flooding. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, State Senator Tom Shipley says the governor's announcement was good news, especially for victims in one particular part of southwest Iowa.
"Hopefully, what we can do is use that money to get some repairs made," said Shipley, "especially up in the Pottawattamie County area. I'm not promising anybody anything, but I think that's what we're attempting to do, so that we can get some work done now. Even with winter being here, we can still get some work done now to prevent anything from happening this spring. I think that's everyone's biggest fear, and many of us our convinced that we're going to have some problems again--especially north of Council Bluffs. That doesn't seem to get quite the attention as it does south of Council Bluffs."
The Nodaway Republican says most of the money will assist in rebuilding efforts.
"Before some of this money, you wouldn't have been able to rebuild--you would have had to abandon things," he said. "Some of this is certainly going to help that situation. So, we're very encouraged by that, but knowing full well, there's an awful lot left to do."
Shipley says flood victims he's talked to want to return and remain in the area.
"Most of these people I've talked to are farming in that area," said Shipley. "Of course, that's their life blood, that's their heritage--call it what you will. But, they have every intention of trying to be back in some fashion to get back to what they've done their whole lives."
