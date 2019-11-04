(KMAland) -- With any significant purchase of household appliances comes a certain level of risk, too. Sandra McKinnon, a family finance specialist for the Iowa State University Extension Office joined KMA recently to discuss extended warranties and how they can prevent the risk that comes with purchasing expensive appliances.
"Say you go buy a refrigerator, most reputable brands come with a warranty. They're usually kind of short, but it provides repairs for a specific time an extended warranty usually costs extra. Some people swear by them and others find them a waste of money," McKinnon said.
McKinnon also notes that while usually recommended, extended warranties are not alway necessary.
"If you buy a reliable product from a company with a good reputation, an extended warranty might not be necessary," McKinnon said.
McKinnon also notes that extended warranties can occasionally be expensive and put a level of pressure on the consumer.
"It's a tradeoff decision, do I pay up front for something that might happen, or do I self insure?" McKinnon said.
McKinnon also suggest putting money aside in an emergency account in the event that repairs are needed on appliances.