(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials say the timing isn't right to send high school students to the East Coast.
As a result, school officials decided Thursday afternoon to either cancel or postpone Shenandoah High School's trip to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City. Fifty students plus chaperones were scheduled to leave on the trip Saturday. But, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News concerns surrounding the coronavirus threat in the country placed the trip on hold. New York City, in particular, has been identified as a potential COVID-19 hotspot--96 cases in the city were confirmed as of Friday. Additionally, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday announced a ban on public gatherings involving 500--including Broadway.
"I think at the end of the day, as much as we're disappointed," said Nelson, "it's not a safe environment to send kids into right now. We had to make a decision as to whether we're willing to do that. While it's extremely disappointing, we want this opportunity to be available, I would rather make the decision to keep people safe at this point."
Nelson adds other stops on the trip may be off limits due to coronavirus.
"You look at all of the different locations on the East Coast that are currently closed," said Nelson, "visiting the capital is not an option. Theaters, Broadway is closed. These are some of the opportunities that these kids get when they go on these trips. If they're going to go, and not be able to have some of the experiences, it really becomes quite limited. It's just not the right timing to send these kids there."
Nelson says the district is working the trip's tour company in the hopes that it can be rescheduled.
"To be honest, we don't know whether we would be able to postpone," she said, "because we really don't know when COVID-19 is not going to be as concerning as it is at this time."
Other student events have been victimized by the coronavirus scare, and the superintendent is in contact with the Hawkeye 10 Conference as to the status of spring athletic activities.
"Unfortunately, the high school state speech association had to make a very difficult decision, and cancel state (speech) this weekend," said Nelson. "There are state music competitions coming up that have been canceled, as well. Right now, those have been state decisions. Those are agency decisions. (Athletic) activities, currently, are still scheduled. We'll make those decisions as new information becomes available.
"Some of the information is literally coming in on an hourly basis to us. So, as we work through that, as we consult with public health, and the state department, and our peers in other areas of the state, we'll make those decisions and announcements."
Classes in Shenandoah are on spring break all of next week.