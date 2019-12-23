Mustangs defeat Cardinals 50-34
Senior running back and linebacker, Nick Swanson for the Shenandoah Mustangs holds the Page County Super Bowl Trophy in 2016.  Swanson had 273 total yards of offense in the Mustangs 50-34 win over Clarinda that evening.

 Dean Adkins

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah high school graduate and standout athlete died in a one-vehicle accident in Kansas early Monday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms 20-year-old Nicholas Swanson of Shenandoah was killed in the accident east of Burlingame in Osage County . Authorities say Swanson's 2006 Ford Mustang was westbound on County Road U-56 at around 1:15 p.m. when it left the roadway to the north, entered a yard, and struck two trees before coming to rest in a creek bed.

Swanson was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 16-year-old Carbondale, Kansas youth, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with minor injuries.

A 2017 Shenandoah High School grad, Swanson was an offensive and defensive star on the Mustangs' football teams. In 2015, for example, Swanson was defensive MVP on the Class 2-A District 8 all-district football team. Excelling at running back and linebacker, Swanson was a key cog in helping SHS make the playoffs that season.

KMA Sports will have more on the life and career of Nick Swanson in future stories.