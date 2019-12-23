(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah high school graduate and standout athlete died in a one-vehicle accident in Kansas early Monday morning.
The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms 20-year-old Nicholas Swanson of Shenandoah was killed in the accident east of Burlingame in Osage County . Authorities say Swanson's 2006 Ford Mustang was westbound on County Road U-56 at around 1:15 p.m. when it left the roadway to the north, entered a yard, and struck two trees before coming to rest in a creek bed.
Swanson was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 16-year-old Carbondale, Kansas youth, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with minor injuries.
A 2017 Shenandoah High School grad, Swanson was an offensive and defensive star on the Mustangs' football teams. In 2015, for example, Swanson was defensive MVP on the Class 2-A District 8 all-district football team. Excelling at running back and linebacker, Swanson was a key cog in helping SHS make the playoffs that season.
KMA Sports will have more on the life and career of Nick Swanson in future stories.