(Shenandoah) -- Efforts to address the nationwide need for blood continue in KMAland.
Shenandoah High School's National Honor Society hosts a blood drive Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The drives comes as the American Red Cross urges all eligible donors to give blood or platelets now. On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Routine" program, Red Cross spokesperson Samantha Pollard says low donations during the Christmas and New Years holiday period resulted in a shortage in all donation types.
"We see a big dip in donations over the holiday season," Pollard said. "That means a couple of weeks later, our inventory is pretty low because people didn't give a couple weeks ago. We need to replenish that supply that we've had."
If you can't make to the high school, Pollard encourages any potential blood donors to visit the Red Cross website to find out if they are eligible to give blood.
"Only about 38 percent of Americans are eligible to give at all," Pollard said. "Things like a blood-borne illness or you have a history of cancer. There are a lot of things that can make you ineligible to give, but we want to make sure people aren't just assuming they can't give."
Anyone wishing to sign up for the Shenandoah High drive can call Mary Peterson at the high school--712-246-4727, or log onto redcrossblood.org.