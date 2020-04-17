(Shenandoah) -- While Shenandoah High School is closed during the coronavirus outbreak, work continues on its renovation project.
Meeting in special session via ZOOM late Wednesday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved the purchase of new furniture for the high school from Premier Furniture and Equipment. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News says the materials are in association with the renovation project.
"It would be desks, chairs, tables and desks for our teachers, as well," said Nelson. "That furniture has not been updated for a long, long time, so it's a well overdue piece of the renovation."
Nelson says the board was pleased with the selection. In addition, board members set a bidletting for cafeteria furniture for the high school and middle school. Renovation work began during the spring break, and has continued since Governor Reynolds ordered schools closed because of social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're able to finish up our asbestos work," he said. "And, we are working on some of the electrical during this closed time. We're having to use some pretty tight restrictions with our workers, and make sure that we're working in safe environments, and in group sizes under 10. We're working with additional safety precautions. At this time, it hasn't delayed the work--it's allowed it to continue. We'll know with the length of time that school will be closed. We'll be learning more about that the next couple of days."
In other business, the board ratified a master contract agreement with the Shenandoah Education Association. The agreement entails a 2.6% total package increase, or an additional $167,338. Nelson says negotiations between the district and its instructors and support staff were amicable this year.
"I think we have a really good relationships with our associations," said Nelson, "which really helps the process. We have good communication with them through the entire year, which, when you're going through negotiations at the end, it makes it a pretty smooth process. We were able to come to an agreement quite quickly."
Earlier this week, the board approved a settlement with the Shenandoah Support Staff Association-Plus. The agreement entails a 2.63% total package increase, or an additional $51,423.63.