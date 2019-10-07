(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials are hoping to address some big needs at the high school.
Plans for the high school’s expansion and renovation project were outlined at special meetings around the Shenandoah School District Monday evening designed to inform voters on a $14.7 million bond issue on the November 5th election ballot. If approved by the necessary 60% supermajority, the bond issue would provide for construction of an 18,200 square foot Career Technical Education addition to the high school. Tim Siebert is president of Carl A. Nelson and Associates, the project’s architects. Siebert says the CTE addition would require “repurposing” 14,200 square feet of existing high school space for science, technology, robotics, math and business classrooms.
“By building that new CTE area,” said Siebert, “we make the whole ag and industrial arts shops available to renovate for new science rooms. The science rooms right now are really too small for their purpose. So, there would be three science rooms in the old shop area. The at-risk students would go into that classrooms, and there would be reshuffling inside, or what we call repurposing. Repurposing is basically renovating space in the building for another use, but using all the space.”
Also included in the bond issue: construction of a 17,900 square-foot gym addition. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the district needs another standard-sized gym to meet scheduling and safety purposes.
“Our gym that we have here at the high school is standard-sized,” said Nelson, “But, when you go to the middle school, it’s 10 feet short of what a standard court is to be, and the walls are quite close to the end line. It creates difficulty to schedule—you can’t schedule a varsity game in there, that’s for sure. That’s one problem. The other thing would be, it’s difficult for J-V to use, as well. We do use it, but it’s a challenge.”
Nelson adds holding events in the elementary gym isn’t much of an alternative.
“When we look at what we’re trying to schedule, and the number of events per year we’re trying to schedule,” she said, “most districts our size, and all of the schools in the Hawkeye 10 have three standard-sized gyms in their community. We have one. So, it makes it difficult for other districts to have competitions, because we’re short on space. The space that we have isn’t desirable.”
Separate from the bond issue projects is a renovation of existing space, which includes HVAC improvements, ADA compliance projects, parking lot repairs, safety improvements, plus exterior repairs and floor finishes. More than $6.3 million in revenues from the district’s Secure an Advance Vision for Education, or SAVE revenues would cover the renovations. Siebert says the repairs are designed to keep the high school operating another quarter-century.
“The renovations to the high school really don’t involve adding any program space,” said Siebert, “don’t really involve adding any enhancements to the education. You’ve got a building here that’s almost 55 years old. So, the basis of the renovations is to take the building you’ve got, and make it last another 25 years.”
While saying the renovations will take place, voters must pass the bond issue in order for any repurposing work to happen. Under the proposed timeline, renovation work is slated for the summer of 2020. With the referendum’s passage, construction of the CTE and gym additions would be completed before the fall of 2021.