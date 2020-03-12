(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents will have to clear sidewalks of snow sooner under changes approved by the Clarinda City Council.
At its regular meeting late Wednesday afternoon, the council unanimously approved the third reading of an amendment to the city's sidewalk ordinance. Council members then unanimously adopted the amendment, putting it into effect upon publication. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the amendment changes regulations regarding snow and ice removal from sidewalks.
"It used to be that in our code, we had it set up so that you just had a reasonable to time to remove snow and ice from your sidwalk," said McClarnon. "We have now put a provision in there where now it is within 24 hours of the streets being cleared. If that does not happen, if the city has to come and clear the snow off the sidewalk, there will be a minimum fee of $100 set for that."
Council members also approved the first reading of amendments to city code regarding additional stop signs, additional four-way intersections and deleting traffic signals. McClarnon says the first amendment calls for additional stop signs in the Walnut Hills Drive Subdivision.
"Vehicles traveling south on Walnut Hills Drive shall stop at Plumb Street, and vehicles traveling north on Walnut Hills Drive shall stop at Walnut Street," he said.
Another amendment creates a four-way stop intersection at 15th and Division Streets.
"For those of you not familiar with this area, this is actually down by our elementary school," said McClarnon. "So, by requiring a four-way stop close to the elementary school, this does give kids an opportunity to cross the street, and not have to worry about traffic going through those intersections. We took an uncontrolled intersection, and now we've put a four-day stop there to make it safer for not only the drivers, but also the children."
The third amendment deletes provisions for traffic signals at the intersection of 16th and Garfield Streets, since it is now a four-way stop intersection. The amendments' second reading takes place the council's next regular meeting March 25th. Also Wednesday, the council approved a resolution to adopt the budget certification for city taxes after holding a public hearing on the city's fiscal 2021 budget. Council members also approved a tax abatement request for development within the citywide urban revitalization district to James and Linda Greene at 910 South 18th Street, approved an application for the fiscal year 2021 Matching Sidewalk Program, and set May 28th, 29th and 30th for the city's annual Cleanup Days event.