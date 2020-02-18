(Sidney) -- Sidney's School Board hopes the district can keep a law enforcement presence in its school for another year.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Sidney School Board approved the retention of a school resource officer for the 2020-21 school year, a position currently shared between the Fremont-Mills School District and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. Back in 2018, the county's board of supervisors approved an agreement, in which the districts cover 75% of the costs of the officer for nine months out of the year. The county sheriff's office handles the remaining 25%, as the officer spends the rest of the year serving as an additional sheriff's deputy. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News his district is very pleased to have Deputy Ashton Luke as an SRO.
"We'd very much like to continue that," said Hood. "Hopefully, Fremont-Mills will want to, as well. We're very, very happy with our SRO. We think he does a great job for both districts."
Hood says one of Luke's traits is that he appeals to students.
"He's kind of a kid magnet, is the way I would say it," he said. "He builds relationships with kids. He's in the elementary--if you watch him in the elementary, kids come up and talk to him. So, he builds relationships. Hopefully, down the road, those relationships are good and solid, that there's an issue or something coming up, a student will feel comfortable in coming up and talking to him."
Additionally, Hood says Luke has been helpful to administrators.
"He has the ability to do things that we don't as administrators," said Hood. "Everything from some of our issues with locker searches and things like that, just because of his law background. He has the ability to do some things that we don't."
Hood says the SRO's retention is up to the Fremont-Mills School Board and the supervisors' decisions.