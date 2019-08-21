(Sidney) -- Sidney's School District is taking some different approaches to education in future school years.
Earlier this week, the Sidney School Board approved the district's "Strengthening Vocational Options" plan. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the program includes instruction in subjects such as automotive repair, culinary arts and general studies. Hood says the new offerings are designed for students not attending a four-year college or university.
"As you know, not every kid wants to go to a four-year university," said Hood. "Not every kid even wants to go to a technical school. We're trying to do the best we can for our students in improving our automotive offerings--those kind of things for kids--so that they can end up with a certificate pretty quickly, and go out into the work force after the graduated."
To offer the programs this fall, Hood says instructors will receive accreditation through community colleges. Hood says construction of a new Career Technical Education--or CTE building is a key component of expanding the district's course offerings.
"Obviously, having that facility being attached to the junior-senior high where kids are losing class time, having to be bused downtown is a huge part of that," he said. "It would make things much easier. Kids obviously aren't missing that class time because they're sitting on a bus going back and forth. That would a huge improvement for that, especially the things that we're trying to add for our kids."
The proposed CTE facility, designated for construction next to the junior-senior high school, is part of a $10 million bond issue expected to be placed on the November general election ballot. The first bond issue referendum missed the necessary 60% supermajority by one vote back in April. In other business, the board approved a proposal for a pilot online school program beginning this fall. Hood says the program is aimed at students who are unable to attend the regular school setting for different reasons.
"We've got some homeschooled kids, and we've got other students who have requested the possibility to look at online things for them," said Hood. "The board approved us moving that forward for next year. We may have four-to-six kids in the online program, and we'll see where this goes."
Hood says students displaced by this past spring's flooding would be eligible for the program.
"Some of our displaced students, they can continue going to Sidney schools," he said, "even though they're not coming to class if they're displaced. If we have a student having some difficulty--maybe some anxiety with those kind of things--and are having trouble coming through these doors, we could work with them through this possibly, as well. And, we've got some homeschooled kids that we're going to have some conversations with, as well."
Saying it's an ambitious program, the superintendents says the program would be offered to middle and high school students on a trial basis before rolling it out to the entire district.