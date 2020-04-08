(Sidney) -- KMAland school districts continue to navigate uncharted waters during the coronavirus outbreak.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Sidney School Board selected the voluntary learning option for continuing education. Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education gave school districts either the voluntary or required options for continuous learning while school buildings remain closed through April 30th during the COVID-19 pandemic. South Page and East Mills school board members were expected to act on similar options at meetings scheduled Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Tim Hood is the superintendent of all three districts. Hood tells KMA News the Sidney board felt the voluntary option was best for the students.
"Basically, we're going to do the best job we can for our students," said Hood. "Our staff have been getting information, assignments, those kinds of things out to our students for the last period of time. We'll continue to do that, as well. The voluntary (option) allows to take from the last day that school was open--which I believe was that Monday, the 16th of March, because we had school that day. We can go back and have students work on assignments not turned in, and that kind of thing, to get that solidified moving forward."
Like counterparts in other districts, Sidney's staff members held a drive-by parade last Wednesday in an effort to connect with students, and maintaining social distancing standards. Hood says both students and instructors are coping with not only the separation, but the suspension of extracurricular activities, as well.
"Sometimes, you forget how important it is for students--especially the socialization, those sort of things," he said. "It's just a reminder of how important school is for kids, staff and the community."
Hood asks for students and parents to remain patient during unprecedented times.
"These are very uncharted waters for us," said Hood. "Sometimes, you are hearing the information almost immediately as we are as school people. So, be patient with us. As far as the questions we typically get, most are about prom, and graduation, and extracurricular activities. We don't have those answers yet."
Hood adds the coronavirus' impact on the district's bond issue-related projects won't be determined until later this month, when school officials meet with financial advisers regarding bond sales. Board members did approve a resolution allowing staff members to be paid during the crisis.
In other business Tuesday night, the board...
---approved the district's budget for fiscal 2021, including a tax levy of $13.81 per thousand dollars valuation. The 97-cent increase from the current fiscal year's levy reflects the $10 million bond issue approved by voters last year for the district's expansion and renovation projects.
---approved a sharing agreement with the Red Oak School District for a transportation director.
---approved a sharing agreement with East Mills for sharing Hood's services as superintendent, plus a media specialist's position.
---approved a sharing agreement with South Page for sharing Hood's superintendent services, plus a TLC position.
---approved a possible sharing agreement with Fremont-Mills for numerous positions, including family consumer science, elementary art and nursing.
---approved a sharing agreement with Shenandoah for a automotive instructor's position.
---approved the resignations of Sloane Killion as full time junior high-high school paraprofessional, and Brad Johnson as junior class sponsor.
---approved the contract of Peyton Sickler as junior high, junior varsity and high school football and basketball cheer sponsor.