(Sidney) -- Another KMAland school district is placing a bond issue referendum on the November 5th general election ballot.
Earlier this week, the Sidney School Board approved a resolution for a second attempt at passing a $10 million bond issue for an expansion and renovation of the district's facilities. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the election was set after board members accepted a petition with 180 signatures calling for the election. It's the same bond issue that fell one vote shy of the necessary 60% supermajority in the first vote back in April. This time, Hood tells KMA News he hopes the votes are there.
"We ended up losing by one vote last time," said Hood. "We're very hopeful that we can get one more vote, and be able to move forward with the project."
Included in the project is junior-senior high school expansion accommodating Career Technical Education or CTE classes. Currently, Hood says those classes are taught in an off-campus facility.
"We're very fortunate in the fact that in Sidney, we have some CTE things for our kids right now," he said. "Not every student wants to go to college for four years. So, we need to do our very best to produce a student when they're reading to graduate that has some skills. One of the things that they can walk out with are welding, automotive--just two of the things students are working on at the CTE building right now that's not attached to the junior-senior high. By having it attached there, the students wouldn't miss out on much class time, because we haul them down every period in a bus, and bring them back."
Also slated are renovations to Sidney Elementary School.
"We're adding preschool rooms onto there," said Hood, "then recapturing some of our additional rooms, upgrading our HVAC, and in both our elementary and junior-senior high school building, putting in new entrances that are safer for the community, the students and the staff."
Like the first bond issue, Hood says improvements to the high school football field and track are included in the second go-round.
"We'd like to put in new bleachers," he said. "We'd like to put in an all-weather track, fencing, irrigate our football field, and hopefully add some parking, so that people don't have to park so far away to attend our event."
Shenandoah School District voters go to the polls that same day on a $14.7 million bond issue for an expansion-renovation project at Shenandoah High School, which includes space for CTE-related programs, a new gym-fitness center and "repurposing" of class rooms inside the high school.