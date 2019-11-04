(Sidney) -- Sidney officials eagerly await the results of Tuesday's general elections--so that the city council can hold meetings again.
Three council members--Mike Livingston, Russ Loeve and Patrick Livingston--resigned last month, leaving the council without a quorum. Sidney Mayor Paul Hutt--who declined a reelection bid--tells KMA News this left the council in limbo.
"With those low numbers," said Hutt, "without being able to appoint someone to fill in a position, and take a vote on that because of a lack of quorum, at this point we are just kind of held hostage until after the election."
And with the upcoming general election, Hutt says a special election was not an option.
"There wasn't enough time to hold a special election," said Hutt, "due to the regularly-scheduled one. So, as soon as those elections are final, then we'll be able to have a quorum again, and we'll be back to business as usual. There will just be a little bit more to tackle those first couple of meetings."
Fortunately, Hutt says the city has regulations in place allowing to pay some important bills without council approval.
"Luckily, we've had a situation in the past where regular monthly bills had come due before we were able to have a meeting," said Hutt. "Rather than to have a special meeting to avoid any late fees, we had passed an ordinance prior to this that's allowed us to pay necessary monthly bills--that would be something that is a regularly recurring bill, only--without council approval ahead of a meeting, to kind of forego getting any late fees or penalties.
"That ordinance, then, has helped us with this. We're able to maintain business, as usual, with our regular stuff, and we've put any purchasing on anything on hold--that would be a special request that would need a vote--until we're able to get back in session."
Three candidates are running for two openings on the Sidney City Council in Super Vote I Tuesday--Steven L. Gamber, LouAnn Kyle and Novie J. White, Jr.