(Sidney) -- For the first time in several weeks, Sidney's City Council had a quorum Monday night.
Newly-elected council members LouAnn Kyle and Anne Travis were sworn prior to the meeting--the first regular session since late September. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Sidney Mayor Paul Hutt says the resignations of three council members left the council inoperable until a quorum was reestablished.
"At this point, because of our deficiency of council members," said Hutt, "we had to swear in a couple of the newly-elected just so we could get back to a quorum, and go back to operating and conducting business. So, this was our first meeting since those council members stepped down. It was good to be back, and good to get some things accomplished."
Despite this month's elections, one council position remains vacant. Hutt says that seat will be filled in a special election December 17th.
"That position had to go through special election," he said, "even though we just had an election, because we didn't have a quorum at the time of that council person's stepping down--so we could not appoint. Once it goes past the 60-day window, it must turn to that special election process.
Three candidates returned nomination papers to run for the opening--Kenneth Brown, Laura Crawford and Rosemary A. Gordon. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen says absentee balloting is available at her office until Monday, December 16th, at 5 p.m.
Provisions allowed the city to pay bills and fulfill other obligations without the council. Hutt, however, says a full council is necessary in order to address some important business.
"There are so many things that are still going on that need attention," said Hutt. "We've got a large water project that we've experienced enough hiccups with that. We needed to get these folks on board, and get them up to speed. If you're new to the council, and never done that before, it takes you a while to get a feel for it, and understand the process, and, again, get yourself up to speed on all the different things going on around town."
Hutt steps down as mayor at the end of December. Peter Johnson was elected as his successor in the November 5th general elections. You can hear the full interview with Paul Hutt on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.