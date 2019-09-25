(Sidney) -- Sidney residents will have two less candidates to choose from in the November 5th general elections--otherwise known as Super Vote I.
The Fremont County Auditor's Office Wednesday indicated that two previously-registered candidates running in the Sidney City Council race--Michael Livingston and Joe Travis--have withdrawn. Their exits leave three candidates vying for two spots on the council--Steven L. Gamber, LouAnn Kyle and Novie E. White Jr. In addition, no candidates are registered for the Sidney mayor's position currently held by incumbent Paul Hutt. Anne Travis is the lone candidate running to fill a vacancy on the council.