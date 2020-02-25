(Sidney) -- Prospective contractors have more time to submit bids for a major overhaul of Sidney's water infrastructure.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Sidney City Council set a new date for public hearings on plans and specifications and bidlettings for three major components: construction of a new water treatment plant, a continuation of the 2018 transmission main improvements project, and the drilling of new wells at the city's new well field. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson says the bidletting date was extended from late this month to March 9th in the hopes of enticing more companies to bid on the projects.
"We talked with the engineer," said Johnson, "and lot of the contractors were concerned about the tight timeline we had. Because of the delays, we decided that an extension would be appropriate."
Johnson says construction of a new water plant similar to Shenandoah's, plus the transmission lines and well field, are part of a holistic approach to changing how Sidney residents get their drinking water.
"We are changing the way where we get the water," he said. "So, we have new well sites, and a new facility, with a new transmission line hooking into our system. Then, the main work had already been done last summer. A lot of the mains in towns had been replaced. Some of the fire hydrants and other parts of the infrastructure had changed, but it's not the stuff to see. A lot of it was underground. So, a lot of the visual changes will happen with the new treatment plant, and will be happening by the end of the year."
No new timeline is set for the projects. Johnson says the city wants to take the entire renovation effort one step at a time.
"We're getting more solid dates," said Johnson. "Obviously, we've had some obstacles that were unforeseen. So, that original timeline has been skewed a bit. We're working on getting those numbers so that we can tell people exactly when to see it done--whether that's going to be the end of this year, spill over into next year. But, I know a lot of work will be done by the end of this year."
