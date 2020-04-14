(Sidney) -- Despite the continuing coronavirus threat, it's full speed ahead for Sidney's extensive water infrastructure renovation project.
Sidney's City Council heard an update on the project's latest developments during its regular meeting via ZOOM Monday evening. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson says he asked City Engineer Steve Perry whether the current COVID-19 crisis would have any impact on the project's progress.
"He (Perry) said he did not foresee at this time any obstacles that would negatively impact the water project," said Johnson. "Now, there could be some--it's not set in stone right now, or not an obstacle right now--but there could be some with materials businesses protracted. But, that's highly unlikely at this time. We'll be moving along, and we're still moving along with the water project. It's going along as we had planned."
Some portions of the project, however, still face some hurdles. Johnson says the city is seeking additional state funding after bids for the wastewater treatment plant portion of the project came in higher than expected. Johnson says it's his goal to get the project done--and done right.
"This is something that the residents of Sidney have been waiting on for a couple of years," he said. "It's my top priority as mayor, and the top priority for the council. It will get done as soon as possible. We do not have a firm deadline--it's still a little bit up in the air, as far as the coronavirus. We do expect to have it done by the end of next year."
In addition, Johnson says a summer bidletting is expected for construction of a new water tower, after receiving clearance from state officials earlier this year.
"The water tower has been going through a system where it's been reviewed for its historical value," said Johnson. "Right now, we are analyzing the plans and specifications for the water tower. That should be put out for bid around June--we should be able to put a bid for the water tower project."
Last year, Sidney received at $384,000 Community Development Block Grant for the new tower's construction. You can hear the full interview with Peter Johnson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.