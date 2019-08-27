(Sidney) -- Sidney officials are considering joining a program aimed at jumpstarting housing growth in the community.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Sidney City Council heard a presentation from Rural Housing 360. Sidney Mayor Paul Hutt tells KMA News the program would help the community provide increased offerings in terms of affordable housing.
"We'd like to use some of the infill on those available lots that we have," said Hutt. "We've been working very diligently on our rehab program of some of those houses that folks aren't living in currently, and haven't been lived in for a number of years, trying to get them rehabilitated one way or another. This is just an extension, or could be an extension of that program, and getting affordable housing put back into those areas of specific income groups that could really use the help, and would be really welcome in our community."
Rural Housing 360's website states its mission is "to strengthen local communities by allowing hard working folks the opportunity to live where they work, stabilize school enrollment, utilize existing city infrastructure, and to enhance the ability of employers to grow their respective businesses. Hutt says the organization would work with the city and local businesses to identify housing needs.
"Basically, we'll take an inventory of what lots we have available," he said. "There's a workshop with local employers who will be brought into this, to see what kind of housing needs employers within a certain mile radius of town have got. They will partner with us, and we will offer those lots that are available, either city owned or privately owned. We'll work together to come up zero-down, zero-closing costs type of homes that fit within a specific budget."
Hutt says improving the housing stock would help grow the community.
"As we are active in doing this," said Hutt, "and show that interest and that need, we can maybe attract new, or relocate new folks to town, as well as some of those folks in town who are looking to upgrade. It just moves those options forward."
The mayor says Rural Housing 360's services would be provided at little or no cost to the city. No action was taken Monday night. More discussion is expected at a future council meeting. In other business, the council approved participation in the Community Catalyst Building Remediation Program Workshop on September 10th. You can hear the full interview with Paul Hutt on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.